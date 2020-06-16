KeyCorp Comments on Oxford Industries Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

