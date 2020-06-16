KeyCorp Comments on Owens-Illinois Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens-Illinois in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Sell” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.