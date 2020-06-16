KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of PDCE opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

