KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of KEMET worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KEMET by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KEMET by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in KEMET by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in KEMET by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. 2,082,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,304. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

