Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,800 ($124.73) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,847 ($125.33) to £101.55 ($129.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

LON JET opened at GBX 7,510 ($95.58) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,419.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

