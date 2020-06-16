JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target to $40.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE SERV opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 622,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,583 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

