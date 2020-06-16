Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,700 ($21.64).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,400 ($43.27) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,543.75 ($32.38).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,159 ($27.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,043.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,410.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 197.10 ($2.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.999166 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 43.46%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £340.56 ($433.45).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

