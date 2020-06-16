Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen cut shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of GES opened at $9.78 on Monday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $661.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,837,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

