Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

SAN opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

