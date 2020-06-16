Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $3.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FUJIY stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

