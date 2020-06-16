Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.