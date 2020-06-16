Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

