Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,314,964 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.56% of Trimble worth $44,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 32,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

