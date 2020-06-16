Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of argenx worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.56. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,375. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.22. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $242.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.80.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE – will post -10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.56.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

