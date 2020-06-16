Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,446 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Booking worth $41,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded up $59.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,709.81. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,560.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,707.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.