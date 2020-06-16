Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,967,943 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,967,943 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $40,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,042,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,612,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.94. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

