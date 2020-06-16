Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,907,254 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,907,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of Delta Air Lines worth $44,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 14,018,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,270,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

