Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 361,528 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.56. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $324.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.