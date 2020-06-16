Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 251 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.95% of Thor Industries worth $45,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. 105,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.60. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

