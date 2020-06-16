Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,524,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,097,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 578,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 479,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

