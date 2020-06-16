Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 175,701 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,701 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $6.47 on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,392. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

