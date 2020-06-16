Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 167,443 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,443 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Realty Income worth $40,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE:O traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

