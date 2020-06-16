Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,084,709 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $44,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 309,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

