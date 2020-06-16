Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,490 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $35,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 11,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

