Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Cintas worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Cintas by 426.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cintas by 48,100.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

