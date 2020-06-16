Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 755,247 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 272.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.28% of D. R. Horton worth $35,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of DHI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 641,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

