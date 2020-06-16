Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 353,980 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 661.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.35% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $44,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,540,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.45. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,078. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.