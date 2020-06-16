Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 234,505 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Twilio worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.52.

TWLO stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,416 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,999 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

