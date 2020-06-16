Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 104,973 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $40,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,734,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,615. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

