Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,026,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.67% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $39,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 439,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 79,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.67. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

