Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $41,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $87.06 and a one year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

