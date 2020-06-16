Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,454 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $41,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 45,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.