Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $44.25 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434,257 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $44,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 678,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,078,000 after purchasing an additional 231,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,004. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

