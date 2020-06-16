Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $42.88 Million Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.45% of Arconic worth $42,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 in the last 90 days.

ARNC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 2,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,488. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.