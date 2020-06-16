Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $38.59 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $38,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 46.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

TRI stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,212. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

