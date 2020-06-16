Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.31 Million Stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Yandex worth $37,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $125,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $99,503,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yandex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2,178.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. 384,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.35 EPS. Yandex’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

