Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.57% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 39,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

