Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 326.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711,261 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $38,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 465,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

