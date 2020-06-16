Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $39,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $120,468,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $57,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,114,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,949 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 3,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

