Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,897,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $39,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 688,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 432,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 218,298 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,980,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 523,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Amcor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,248. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

