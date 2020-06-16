Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $41,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. 7,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

