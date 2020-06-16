Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 692,177 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity National Financial worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 2,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,091. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

