Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,912,594 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.18% of Constellium worth $44,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Constellium by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,005,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 518,275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

CSTM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 143,482 shares of the company were exchanged. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

