Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 191,060 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,060 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Roku worth $41,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $186,811.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,059.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,739 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,214. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

