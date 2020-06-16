Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.70% of Assurant worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Assurant stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,134. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

