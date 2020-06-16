Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 598,865 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 224.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,865 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.29% of Campbell Soup worth $39,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 269,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.76.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

