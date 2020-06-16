Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 356,335 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 356,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.24% of Encore Wire worth $45,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 88.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 79,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $969.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

