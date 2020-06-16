Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,056,349 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Corteva worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

