Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.72) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.20. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.20 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The company has a market cap of $262.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Dennis McShane acquired 26,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,350 ($55.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,157,535 ($1,473,253.15).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

