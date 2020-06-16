Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,013,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,414 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Iron Mountain worth $120,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

